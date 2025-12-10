 Google Launches AI Plus plan In India With Expanded Gemini 3 Pro Access
Google has launched Google AI Plus in India, offering access to advanced AI tools like Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro, Flow, and NotebookLM. The plan integrates Gemini into Gmail and Docs, provides 200 GB storage with family sharing, and starts at ₹199 for six months. Google also highlighted new AI safety features, including on-device scam detection.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
New Delhi: US tech giant Google on Wednesday launched Google AI Plus in India, a subscription plan that expands access to its latest AI models, multimedia tools and other features.

"From expanded access to Gemini 3 Pro in the Gemini app, to enhanced image and video generation tools like Nano Banana Pro and Flow, the plan unlocks advanced capabilities to boost creativity and productivity," the company said in a statement.

Further, the plan brings Gemini directly into users applications such as Gmail and Google Docs, along with more storage and family sharing benefits, it said.

The plan also offers expanded access to NotebookLM for deeper research and analysis.

Subscribers receive 200 GB of storage across Photos, Drive and Gmail, and can share benefits with up to five other family members. The plan is positioned as an affordable way for users to access advanced AI capabilities, Google said.

Google AI Plus is available at Rs 399 per month, with a special introductory offer of Rs 199 per month for the first six months for new subscribers.

"It opens up access to powerful AI tools to level up your productivity and creativity — all at an accessible price," the statement said.

Google earlier in November outlined a broad safety-first road map for India that puts children, teenagers and older adults at the centre of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) protection efforts.

It unveiled on-device real-time anti scam tools, text watermarking and digital literacy programmes to make AI safer and more inclusive for users.

'Scam Detection', powered by Gemini Nano, will be rolled out on Pixel phones to analyse calls in real time and flag potential scams entirely on-device, without recording audio, transcripts or sharing data with Google.

The 'Scam Detection' feature is off by default, applies only to calls from unknown numbers (not saved contacts), emits a beep to notify participants, and can be turned off by the user, it added.

