Google Gemini Nano Banana Viral Trend: Create Your Own Akshaye Khanna Baloch-Vibe From Dhurandhar Movie Using These AI Prompts

Google Gemini Nano Banana Viral Trend: Create Your Own Akshaye Khanna Baloch-Vibe From Dhuradhar Movie Using These AI Prompts | AI Generated Image

After the release of the movie Dhurandhar earlier this month, one actor came out properly shining - Akshaye Khanna. The actor's effortless acting and aura has taken the Internet by a storm. His swag in one scene in particular - the one where he enters a Balochistan camp - have been lauded for its vibes. While the FA9LA song by Flipperachi has taken social media by storm, so has Akshaye Khanna.

A new trend has now taken shape, wherein users are creating Akshaye Khanna's look in the song using Google Gemini's AI image generator tool. We have shared two prompts to help you recreate the movie look, exactly as it is!

The prompt that you can use on Google Gemini is:

1. Ultra realistic, cinematic full-body portrait of the sme young man from the reference photo (same hairstyle, sharp eyebrows, trimmed beard, and confident facial expression)."Create a high-quality cinematic scene set in a rustic desert village made of mud-brick walls. The main subject is a stylish man stepping out confidently from a wooden shaded doorway. He is wearing a full black outfit - a long black coat, black kurta-style inner clothing, and dark sunglasses. His body posture shows swag and attitude. With both arms extended outward as he walks forward. Behind him, two men dressed in traditional ethnic attire follow him. One man has a large turban and a white brard, smiling proudly, while the other wears a brown outfit and stands seriously. The lighting is warm and desert-like, with sunlight filtering through the wooden roof, casting dramatic shadows on the ground and walls. On the left side, a woven circular basket hangs on the mud wall.

2. Ultra realistic, cinematic full-body portrait of the same young man from the reference photo (same hairstyle, sharp eyebrows, trimmed beard, and confident facial expression). A powerful cinematic scene showing a stylish villain making an intense entrance. A sharp-featured man wearing a black kurta, black overcoat, and dark sunglasses walks forward with a confident attitude. Warm golden sunlight filters through patterned fabric shades hanging overhead, creating dramatic light and shadow on his face. Behind him, two men follow - one elderly with a long white beard, black turban, layered grey robe, and heavy jewelry. The other younger man with a beard and dark glasses, dressed in dark traditional clothing. The environment looks like an ancient masketplace or desert fort made of sandstone, with textured walls and warm golden tones. The camera angle is slighly low, capturing a heoic, slow-motion walk. Highly detailed faces, crisp shadows, cinematic depth of field, rich colour grading, dramatic.

How to create Akshaye Khanna-style Balochi aura from Dhurandhar using Google Gemini

1. Open the Google Gemini app.

2. Paste one of the prompts mentioned above. Upload your photo alongside.

3. Click on 'Submit' and let Google Gemin do the magic for you.

Enoy!

Google Gemini trends are now going viral on the Internet, with its beginnings from the 'Studio Ghibli' trend that took over social media a few months ago. In the past, photos of people hugging their younger self and AI generated images of people in saree had also taken up social media by a storm. With Dhurandhar now doing very well at the box office, and Akshaye Khanna's role particularly being lauded, a new Google Gemini viral trend is now taking shape.