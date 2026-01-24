 Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027

Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027

Apple is reportedly working on an AI-powered wearable pin that could launch around 2027, according to a report. The device is said to feature cameras, microphones, a speaker and a physical button, and would clip onto clothing. It is expected to integrate with an upgraded Siri as Apple looks to compete in the fast-growing AI hardware space.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Sized Similar To The 'AirTag' |

Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered wearable pin, according to a report from The Information. In a move that appears aimed at keeping pace with intensifying competition in AI hardware, particularly from OpenAI, Apple is working on releasing it sometime in 2027.

The device is described as a small, thin, circular disc roughly the size of an AirTag but slightly thicker, featuring an aluminium-and-glass shell. It would attach to clothing like a pin.

Read Also
Apple Pay Services May Launch In India By End Of 2026: All You Need To Know
article-image

Key reported features of the AI Pin may include:

- Two cameras (one standard lens and one wide-angle) for capturing photos and videos of the user's surroundings.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
Pakistan: 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Bomber Attack During Wedding Celebrations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan: 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Bomber Attack During Wedding Celebrations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands

- Three microphones to pick up audio.

- A built-in speaker for responses and output.

- A physical button for user controls.

- A magnetic charging strip on the back, similar to those used for Fitbit or Apple Watch chargers.

The project remains in early development stages. The report indicates Apple may be accelerating efforts with a potential launch as early as 2027. Plans reportedly include producing around 20 million units for the initial release.

Apple to compete with OpenAI in AI hardware

The timing aligns with reports that OpenAI is expected to announce its first AI hardware device, potentially a pair of earbuds, in the second half of 2026. This has prompted speculation that Apple is responding to the broader race in AI wearables, where companies like Meta and others are also exploring similar concepts.

The report draws parallels to the short-lived Humane AI Pin, a device from a startup founded by former Apple employees that included microphones, a camera, and gesture-based controls but faced criticism for poor performance, limited features, privacy issues, and low sales (fewer than 10,000 units). Humane shut down operations within two years and sold its assets to HP.

Apple's pin is expected to integrate with the company's forthcoming overhaul of Siri, transforming it into a more advanced, ChatGPT-style conversational AI, partly powered by Google's Gemini model through a recent partnership.

As is the case with all early-stage hardware development, details remain preliminary, and the project could change or be cancelled in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
'AI Can Add $550 Billion To India's Economy By 2035 Across 5 Key Sectors': PwC Report
'AI Can Add $550 Billion To India's Economy By 2035 Across 5 Key Sectors': PwC Report
German Researchers Develop Skin Imaging Tool To Spot Early Heart Disease Risk
German Researchers Develop Skin Imaging Tool To Spot Early Heart Disease Risk
Hyundai Motor Labour Union Vows To Block Humanoid Robots Without Prior Approval
Hyundai Motor Labour Union Vows To Block Humanoid Robots Without Prior Approval
Croma Supercharges Republic Day Sale With Up To 60% Off On TVs, Appliances & Apple Products
Croma Supercharges Republic Day Sale With Up To 60% Off On TVs, Appliances & Apple Products