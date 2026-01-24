Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027

Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Sized Similar To The 'AirTag' |

Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered wearable pin, according to a report from The Information. In a move that appears aimed at keeping pace with intensifying competition in AI hardware, particularly from OpenAI, Apple is working on releasing it sometime in 2027.

The device is described as a small, thin, circular disc roughly the size of an AirTag but slightly thicker, featuring an aluminium-and-glass shell. It would attach to clothing like a pin.

Key reported features of the AI Pin may include:

- Two cameras (one standard lens and one wide-angle) for capturing photos and videos of the user's surroundings.

- Three microphones to pick up audio.

- A built-in speaker for responses and output.

- A physical button for user controls.

- A magnetic charging strip on the back, similar to those used for Fitbit or Apple Watch chargers.

The project remains in early development stages. The report indicates Apple may be accelerating efforts with a potential launch as early as 2027. Plans reportedly include producing around 20 million units for the initial release.

Apple to compete with OpenAI in AI hardware

The timing aligns with reports that OpenAI is expected to announce its first AI hardware device, potentially a pair of earbuds, in the second half of 2026. This has prompted speculation that Apple is responding to the broader race in AI wearables, where companies like Meta and others are also exploring similar concepts.

The report draws parallels to the short-lived Humane AI Pin, a device from a startup founded by former Apple employees that included microphones, a camera, and gesture-based controls but faced criticism for poor performance, limited features, privacy issues, and low sales (fewer than 10,000 units). Humane shut down operations within two years and sold its assets to HP.

Apple's pin is expected to integrate with the company's forthcoming overhaul of Siri, transforming it into a more advanced, ChatGPT-style conversational AI, partly powered by Google's Gemini model through a recent partnership.

As is the case with all early-stage hardware development, details remain preliminary, and the project could change or be cancelled in the future.