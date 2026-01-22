Apple Pay Services May Launch In India By End Of 2026: All You Need To Know

Apple Pay is reportedly finally launching in India by the end of this year. Apple is likely to make an announcement right after the fall releases, though an offcial launch date is not known. Apple Pay services have been available in 89 markets across the globe, and its finally coming to India this year. This comes after Apple rolled out Fitness+ services in India last month.

Apple is increasingly making India a priority. Apple Pay's arrival by the end of 2026, marks a significant expansion for the digital payments service after years of delays due to regulatory hurdles. According to multiple media reports, Apple has held advanced discussions with global card networks Visa and Mastercard, several Indian banks, and regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India, to enable domestic use of Apple Pay. The initial rollout is expected to focus on contactless NFC tap-to-pay transactions using local credit and debit cards at stores, allowing iPhone users to make payments by double-clicking the side button and holding the device near a compatible terminal.

Regulatory approvals remain key

The service has so far been restricted in India to cross-border transactions, largely because of data localisation rules and other compliance requirements set by the RBI. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Apple is seeking necessary clearances to support domestic card storage in the Apple Wallet and in-store payments. No official confirmation has come from Apple, yet.

Phased approach anticipated

Reports also suggest the launch will begin with card-based tap-to-pay functionality, similar to how Apple Pay operates in over 50 other markets with NFC support. Integration with India's dominant Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system may come at a later stage, though it is not expected in the first phase. This cautious, step-by-step strategy aligns with Apple's approach in other regulated markets.

Challenges in a UPI-dominated landscape

India's payments ecosystem is led by UPI, which powers quick QR code scans and instant transfers through apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. These platforms handle the vast majority of digital transactions, making UPI the preferred choice for speed and convenience across income groups.