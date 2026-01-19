 iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications Leaked: No Touch ID On Foldable, Apple N2 Silicon Tipped
Apple may break tradition this year by launching only the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone, according to analyst Jeff Pu. The iPhone Fold is tipped to feature a 7.8-inch inner display, A20 Pro chip and Touch ID. The upgrades are aimed at boosting on-device AI performance.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
iPhone Fold New Leaks Hint At Return Of Touch ID, Hidden Front Camera | X/ @techiboy96

Apple is looking to shake things up this year. After its mega announcement with Google for AI advancements in Siri, the company is looking to unveil its first-ever foldable this year. Breaking tradition, Apple is likely to unveil only the Pro models and the iPhone Fold this year. So expect the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold only at its annual September event. Analyst Jeff Pu has released a new investor note leaking key details of the upcoming phones in fall.

article-image

iPhone Fold expected specifications

Beginning with the iPhone Fold, the phone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch inner unfolded display, and an outer 5.3-inch display. The phone may be powered by the A20 Pro chip, N2 silicon, with 12GB RAM. There will likley be two selfie cameras with 18-megapixel sensors - one folded and one unfolded. There is a dual camera setup at the back with two 48-megapixel sensors. The iPhone Fold may not have Face ID at all. It is likley to have Touch ID at the rim, and not under the display. The casing will be a mixture of titanium and aluminium for better heat dissipation, and this model is likley to feature an Apple C2 modem for better connecitivty.

iPhone 18 Pro expected specifications

According to the investor note, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display, be powered by the A20 Pro chip, and pack a 12GB RAM> The phone is likely to feature an 18-megapixel front camera with 6P lens. The triple rear camera setup is likely to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor, 48-megapixel periscope sensor, and a third 48-megapixel 6P lens. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature Face ID, have an aluminium casing, and a smaller dynamic island.

article-image

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected specifications

Coming to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the phone is tipped to feature a larger 6.9-inch display, an A20 Pro processor, up to 12GB RAM, and an 18-megapixel selfie camera with 6P lens. The triple camera setup at the back is likley to be the same as the Pro model. There is also going to be Face ID support on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will also have an aluminium casing and feature Apple C2 modem.

The analyst also notes that these upgrades are aimed to better AI processing on the devices. A more advanced Siri is likely to rollout in 2026, its first unveil expected at WWDC 2026. Pu predicts that Apple will ship 250 million units this year, hinting at a 2 percent year-on-year increase. If this happens, Apple's market share will increase to 21 percent in 2026, a rise from 20 percent in 2025.

