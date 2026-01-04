 iPhone 18 May Not Launch In 2026, Release To Be Delayed Till Spring 2027
Apple is reportedly delaying the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027, skipping a 2026 launch for the base model. The fall 2026 event will focus on iPhone 18 Pro models and the debut foldable iPhone. This staggered release strategy marks a major shift, driven by an expanding lineup and supply chain benefits.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Freepik

iPhone 18 is reportedly not launching in 2026. Apple is planning a massive shuffle in its release cycle, and is looking to release the base model in 2027. The fall Apple 2026 event will be dedicated to the Pro models and the new iPhone Fold.

Multiple reports suggest that the base version of the flagship device is expected to arrive in spring 2027, marking the first time in more than a decade that Apple skips a full calendar year without introducing a new non-Pro iPhone.

The iPhone 17, released in 2025, would remain the latest standard model for over 18 months under this plan.

Apple may introduce new staggered launch plan

Apple intends to split future iPhone introductions into two annual windows, prioritising higher-end devices in the traditional September timeframe.

In fall 2026, the company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its long-rumoured first foldable iPhone.

The standard iPhone 18 would follow in spring 2027, potentially alongside an iPhone 18e entry-level variant and a second-generation iPhone Air.

This staggered approach breaks from Apple’s practice of launching the full lineup simultaneously each September.

Expanding Lineup Drives Strategic Change

The shift comes amid rapid growth in Apple’s iPhone portfolio.

With the 2025 additions of the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air, the anticipated 2026 foldable debut and continued sales of older models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the company could offer at least eight distinct iPhones by late 2026.

Spreading releases would reduce internal competition between models, extend individual sales periods and distribute launch events more evenly throughout the year.

Supply Chain and Revenue Benefits

Analysts point to operational advantages as well.

Staggered production could ease bottlenecks in manufacturing advanced components, improve supply management and smooth revenue across fiscal quarters rather than concentrating sales in one period.

The strategy aligns with Apple’s increasingly flexible update cycles for Macs and iPads.

If implemented, the revised schedule would represent one of the most significant changes to Apple’s iPhone strategy since the product’s introduction.

