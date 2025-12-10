 Now You Can Reshare Instagram Stories Without Being Tagged, New Feature Makes Story Sharing Easier; Here's How To Do It:
Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to reshare any public Story, even if they weren’t tagged in it. Users will now see an “Add to Story” button when viewing Stories from public accounts, enabling seamless reposting with automatic credit to the original creator.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Now You Can Reshare Instagram Stories Without Being Tagged, New Feature Makes Story Sharing Easier; Here's How To Do It: | File Photo

The reshared Story will display the username of the original poster, ensuring proper attribution. This update applies only to public accounts; Stories from private profiles remain accessible only to approved followers and cannot be reshared.

Instagram confirmed the update through a Threads post, adding that creators who prefer not to have their content reshared can turn off the “Allow Sharing to Story” option in their privacy settings. The feature aims to simplify content sharing while retaining control for public creators.

How to Reshare Public Stories

Open the Instagram app on your device

Tap on a Story from any public account

A share icon will appear next to the message box—tap it and select “Add to your story.”

The Story will appear on your profile with automatic attribution, similar to resharing a Reel.

The update is rolling out globally on both iOS and Android, and many users, including us, can already see the feature live.

The feature has simplified the story-sharing and tagging hassle, especially in situations where a user has forgotten to tag people in their stories. Normally, the user would have to tag the people they want to one by one in the story, but due to the updated feature now people can now directly reshare the story without being tagged in it.

The feature exemplifies Instagram's repost feature, which lets people repost posts and reels of those who have allowed them directly on their feeds.

