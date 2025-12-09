Viral Bandana Girl Donates 'Most' Of Her X Payout To Chennai NGO Working For Autistic People; Shares Proof | X @w0rdgenerator

A few days ago, social media was taken by storm by the now-famous “Viral Bandana Girl,” whose simple yet striking selfie, clicked while she was seated in an auto, turned her into an overnight Internet sensation. The woman, who still has not disclosed her identity, recently took to her X handle to share a heartwarming update on her huge payout that she received after creating a buzz on the Internet.

On December 8, she shared on her X account that she had donated most of the payout she received from the platform to a Chennai-based NGO.

Tagging her viral video, she wrote, “Interacting with this for the last time to say that I donated most of my payout to Swabhimaan Trust in Chennai, a trust for adolescents and young adults with autism. I’ve worked with them for my graduation project, and they’re doing great work to make different therapies accessible to neurodivergent people.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Interacting with this for the last time to say that I donated most of my payout to Swabhimaan Trust in Chennai, a trust for adolescents and young adults with autism. I’ve worked with them for my graduation project and they’re doing great work to make different therapies… https://t.co/i1p6pnxQ0M pic.twitter.com/vVg4cLP2xO — bud wiser (@w0rdgenerator) December 8, 2025

Her mysterious eyes, minimal makeup, and signature bandana look, which she posted on November 2, this year, quickly captured public fascination, prompting countless users to recreate her style. Within hours, her 2-second video became a trend across platforms, inspiring memes, edits, and netizens' attempts to mirror her aesthetic.

VIRAL BANDANA LOOK:

Makeup ate today pic.twitter.com/NZ5UFAXxf8 — bud wiser (@w0rdgenerator) November 2, 2025

Donates 'most' of her payout to NGO:

She stated that Swabhimaan Trust, where she earlier contributed as part of her graduation project, focuses on providing therapeutic support and resources to adolescents and young adults with autism, ensuring that multiple forms of therapy remain accessible to neurodivergent individuals.

Netizens have widely appreciated her gesture, praising her for using her unexpected fame for a meaningful cause. One user wrote, "> Post gets viral > Gets a huge payout > Donates most of it to a trust for autistic kids Respect to her. She did what most people would never do."

Another user commented, "This lady is back on X to announce that she donated the majority of her payout to a trust that supports the betterment of people with autism. Respect."

Another user commented, "So proud of you, girl. Donating to a cause you strongly believe in. That's what good human beings are made of. The algorithm viralled you very right. Keep it up."