'Yaha Musalmano Ke Pooja-Path Horahe Hai': Woman Asked To Leave Premises Of Rajasthan Temple For Disrupting Communal Harmony; Netizens React

A video featuring social media figure Ridhima Sharma has sparked intense debate online after it was shared with claims that she attempted a Hindu–Muslim act inside the Gogaji Maharaj Temple in the Gogamedi area of Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan. The clip, which continues to circulate widely, has led to polarized reactions and renewed discussions around religion, public spaces, and communal harmony.

What the viral video claims

According to allegations made in the video, locals present at the temple objected to Sharma’s actions, accusing her of trying to disturb communal peace within the religious premises. The situation reportedly escalated, with temple visitors confronting her and eventually asking her to leave. The video claims she was removed from the temple following the disagreement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It has also been alleged online that an FIR has been registered against Ridhima Sharma in Raebareli, although official confirmation from authorities regarding the details and sections involved has not been publicly verified at the time of writing.

Social media reactions pour in

The video quickly went viral, drawing sharp and divided reactions from netizens. Several users criticised Sharma and questioned her intent. One user commented, "Their thinking is already filled with garbage; they bring up caste everywhere. If this sister talked about cleanliness, good governance, education, employment, healthcare, then in the present time, people would appreciate her. But they know that if this works out this month, then I too will be roaming around in big cars like those babas."

Another user reacted more harshly, saying, "This women needs to be locked up".

At the same time, some comments called for religious tolerance and inclusivity. One user wrote, "me being catholic just asking one question like are Muslim and catholic not allowed at religious places of Hindus we dont stop hindus at our religious place and one thing maas machi khana is not the issue its about the inner heart how you worship god he doesn't see religion".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Temple’s significance and broader context

Gogaji Maharaj Temple is a revered site in Rajasthan, attracting devotees from multiple communities. Incidents like this underline how viral content can quickly inflame sentiments, even before facts are fully established.

Authorities are yet to release a detailed statement, and viewers are advised to approach unverified claims with caution as investigations, if any, continue.