 Viral Video Shows Man Bursting Child’s Balloons; Full Clip Reveals Truth
A 10-second viral video showing a man bursting a child’s balloon sparked outrage, with claims it was from India. Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair shared the full clip, revealing the incident occurred in Bangladesh. The man compensated the child, advised him to go home, and gave him 1,000 taka, changing the narrative.

Monday, January 26, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
A 10-second video clip showing a young man bursting a balloon sold by a child vendor has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and emotional reactions. Several users claimed the video was from India and accused the man of cruelty toward the child. However, fact-checkers have clarified that these claims are misleading.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared the full version of the video, which is 2 minutes and 11 seconds long, and revealed that the incident actually took place in Bangladesh, not India. The longer clip provides important context missing from the viral short segment.

In the extended video, the young man is seen interacting calmly with the child after bursting the balloon. He asks the child’s name and compensates him for the damaged balloon. He is also heard advising the child to return home and focus on playing and studying instead of selling balloons on the street.

Towards the end of the video, the man is seen giving the child 1,000 Bangladeshi taka. The additional footage has changed the online narrative, with many users acknowledging that the initial viral clip was misleading and shared without proper context.

