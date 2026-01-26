Viral Video Shows Man Bursting Child’s Balloons; Full Clip Reveals Truth

A 10-second video clip showing a young man bursting a balloon sold by a child vendor has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and emotional reactions. Several users claimed the video was from India and accused the man of cruelty toward the child. However, fact-checkers have clarified that these claims are misleading.

Not India. The video is from Bangladesh. In the video, The man asks the boy his age and then pays him for all the balloons and asks him to go to school/ go home and play instead of selling balloons. At the end of the video you see him give 1000 Taka. https://t.co/bumlTxnu0x pic.twitter.com/hTCRnMy2iE — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 26, 2026

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared the full version of the video, which is 2 minutes and 11 seconds long, and revealed that the incident actually took place in Bangladesh, not India. The longer clip provides important context missing from the viral short segment.

In the extended video, the young man is seen interacting calmly with the child after bursting the balloon. He asks the child’s name and compensates him for the damaged balloon. He is also heard advising the child to return home and focus on playing and studying instead of selling balloons on the street.

Towards the end of the video, the man is seen giving the child 1,000 Bangladeshi taka. The additional footage has changed the online narrative, with many users acknowledging that the initial viral clip was misleading and shared without proper context.