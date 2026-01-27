'Need My Chicken To Be Chicken': MrBeast Explores $200 Million Lab-Grown Meat Facility To Prevent Animal Slaughter; Netizens Sparks Debate

YouTube megastar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), famous for breaking down complex ideas through viral challenges, recently visited a $200 million cultivated meat facility operated by US-based food tech company Upside Foods. The visit was featured in his video “$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Futuristic Tech!”, which has already crossed 58 million views, igniting widespread debate online.

Inside the high-tech lab, Donaldson examined how chicken meat can be produced directly from animal cells, without raising or slaughtering chickens, offering viewers a glimpse into what many call the future of food.

How lab-grown chicken is made

During the tour, MrBeast learned how cultivated meat is created. The process starts with collecting chicken cells from a fertilised heritage-breed egg. These cells are then placed in carefully controlled environments, where they are nourished with nutrients inside large stainless-steel bioreactors. Over time, the cells grow into edible meat.

Unlike conventional poultry farming, this method focuses solely on producing meat, rather than raising entire animals. Upside Foods says the end product is biologically the same as traditional chicken, with the potential to use less land, water, and energy while significantly reducing animal suffering.

Taste test: Can you tell the difference?

As part of the experience, MrBeast sampled both farm-raised chicken and lab-grown chicken. His reaction was straightforward: he couldn’t tell them apart. He also commented that if the technology scales successfully, it could save trillions of animals over time, a statement that resonated strongly with supporters of ethical and sustainable food systems.

Donaldson had previously shown interest in alternative proteins, including plans discussed in 2022 to explore lab-grown meat-based burgers, making this visit a natural extension of his curiosity.

Social media reacts

The video sparked intense discussion across platforms like X. Supporters hailed it as a breakthrough moment for sustainable food, with many pointing out that lab-grown meat is still real meat, just produced differently.

Enthusiasts highlighted potential benefits such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower resource use, and the elimination of mass slaughter. One user commented, "My take has evolved on this topic. If the meat looks the same, tastes the same, and has the same nutrients, then I am all for it. As Christians we are called to be stewards of the Earth and that includes our stewardship of animals. Animal suffering is something we should care about and we should attempt to reduce it. This is the logical step! However, it can be abused and lied about to be pushed - will we ever truly have the same nutritional value - who knows?"

However, scepticism was just as loud. One user said, "This is the same context between a natural diamond and lab-grown one. They both are identical in every way possible and if anything, probably looks better. But people STILL the natural one because “it’s a real diamond” even though they’re both real."

Others raised concerns about cost, questioning whether lab-grown chicken can ever compete with affordable fast-food prices.