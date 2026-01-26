 100-Day 'Dog Biryani' Challenge By Punjab Youth Busted As Animal Lovers Storm In & Rescue Canine; Watch
A Punjab influencer sparked outrage after running a “100-day challenge” claiming he would cook a dog biryani after it ended. Despite backlash, he continued posting videos until animal lovers intervened on day 92. Rescuers stopped the stunt, saved the dog named Jimmy, and forced a public apology. Netizens now demand strict action and stronger animal cruelty laws.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

A shocking and deeply disturbing incident from Punjab has sparked outrage on social media after a young influencer was found running a cruel and inhumane “100-day challenge” involving a stray dog. The influencer had been posting daily videos showing himself spending time with the dog, chilling and petting it, while repeatedly claiming that once the challenge ended, he would cook the dog’s biryani and eat it.

From day one of the challenge, his content drew sharp criticism from netizens and animal lovers. Despite the backlash, the influencer continued uploading videos, frequently showing his intent to harm the dog after 100 days. What made the situation even more unsettling was the fact that the dog, named Jimmy, was a small puppy when the challenge began and had grown into a much larger dog by the time the videos reached day 92.

WATCH VIDEO:

Fortunately, before the challenge could reach its horrifying conclusion, concerned pet lovers and animal welfare supporters intervened. After tracking the influencer’s location, a group of rescuers confronted him and forced him to stop the challenge immediately. The influencer was made to issue a public apology, acknowledging his behaviour and apologising to viewers. His apology video is now circulating widely on social media.

article-image

In videos shared by the rescuers, they confirmed that the cruel challenge had been busted and that the dog had been rescued successfully. They panned the camera towards Jimmy to reassure viewers that the dog was safe and in their care.

The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with netizens demanding stricter action against such content creators and stronger laws to prevent animal cruelty and irresponsible social media stunts. While Jimmy is now safe, the episode has once again highlighted how far some influencers are willing to go for views.

