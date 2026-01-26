Republic Day Parade By Dogs; Furry Canines Walk With Tri-Colour Flag & Specially Made Vehicles | WATCH | Instagram @lunaandmayank

As Republic Day celebrations unfold across the country today, a heartwarming video featuring pet dogs has taken the internet by storm. The viral clip shows furry canines participating in a special Republic Day parade, proudly walking and running with the Indian national flag attached to customised vehicles and rollers designed specially for them.

The dogs are cared for by an NGO that is well-known on social media for sharing reels and videos featuring its rescued animals. In the video, the canines can be seen confidently running in formation, spreading smiles and patriotic cheer ahead of Republic Day.

WATCH VIDEO:

The adorable parade has struck an emotional chord with netizens, who are showering praise on the NGO and the pet parents for their thoughtful initiative. Many users couldn’t stop gushing over the dogs’ cuteness and discipline, calling the video both wholesome and inspiring.

India's 77th Republic Day:

Republic Day 2026 marks the 77th anniversary of India’s adoption of its Constitution, a historic moment celebrated every year on 26 January with immense pride and patriotism. The theme for Republic Day 2026, “150 Years of Vande Mataram”, pays homage to the iconic song that became a powerful symbol of India’s freedom struggle and national unity.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.