Russian Woman Slays In Tri-Colour Saree Looks, Goes Viral Ahead Of Republic Day

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 26, 2026
A Russian female influencer is going viral not just for her styles and dance but for the stunning Indian National Flag's tri-colour saree looks, specially made for Republic Day.
In this look, she wears a soft white saree base with a flowing silhouette, accented by a saffron border.
The second look is more dramatic and expressive, where the saffron, white, and green panels are more prominently balanced across the saree.
Tatiana Romanoff is famous for her desi styles. She highly appreciates the Indian culture and rich fashion.
In this look, she opts for a stronger saffron blouse paired with a rich green saree, while the white element subtly ties the look together.
These are some of the saree looks that you can don on this Reublic Day.