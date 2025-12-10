iOS 26.2 Rollout In India: Key Features, How To Update, Eligible Devices, More

Apple is likely to begin the rollout of iOS 26.2 update in India over the weeked. It brings a host of refinements, innovative tools, and critical security enhancements. Before you update, here's a list of things you need to know about the latest iOS 26.2 update.

iOS 26. 2 update: Rollout schedule in India

The iOS 26.2 update is in its release candidate phase, which means a stable rollout is just days away. Apple may release it in a staggered way, so expect the update to hit your device by the weekend. Download times may vary from 30 minutes to a couple of hours depending on internet speed, device model, and server load. All iPhone 11 and later devices are eligible for the update.

iOS 26.2 update: New features

The update is said to bring new customisations to adjust transparency of the Liquid Glass interface. It also expands live translation for AirPods (now available in the European Union) and a powerful visual search tool that lets users capture iPhone screenshots for instant searches.

The update brings an automated tool that answers incoming calls, requests caller details, and enables users to decide whether to accept. The 'Hold Assist' feature keeps your place in queues and notifies you when it's your turn.

iOS 26.2 brings a redesigned level tool with the Measure app, and updates the Games and Podcast and News app as well. Security remains a top priority in iOS 26.2, which patches a wide array of vulnerabilities – some potentially critical – that could be exploited by advanced threats like mercenary spyware. The update addresses flaws targeted in recent cyber notifications and enhances overall protection against scams, fraud, and unauthorised access. Upgrading from older versions like iOS 18 is strongly recommended, as security support for legacy systems may end soon.

To ensure a smooth transition, follow these essential steps:

- Back Up Your Data: Use iCloud or a computer to create a full backup of your iPhone, safeguarding photos, apps, and settings against any unforeseen issues.

- Charge and Connect: Plug your device into a power source and connect to a stable Wi-Fi network to avoid interruptions.

- Free Up Space: Clear unnecessary files or apps if storage is low, as the update requires around 2-3 GB of free space.

- Check Compatibility: Verify your iPhone model (see below) and ensure it's running a recent iOS version for seamless installation.

Once prepared, head to Settings > General > Software Update, tap the iOS 26.2 option, and select Install Now.