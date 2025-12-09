Apple Holiday Deals 2025: Up To ₹10,000 Off On iPhone 17, MacBook Air

Apple's annual holiday deals are here, and for 2025, the tech giant is offering price cuts, bank partnerships, free bundles, and more. Apple has rolled out exclusive holiday season deals on its official India website, slashing prices by up to Rs. 10,000 on gadgets like the iPhone 17 series and MacBook Air models. These limited-time offers, bundled with perks such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions

All of these deals are exclusively available on Apple.in. The company has partnered with banks like ICICI, Axis, and American Express to offer instant cashbacks. some of the standout deals are listed below:

1. 13-inch MacBook Air M4: The 13-inch MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is now priced at Rs. 89,900, down from its original Rs. 99,900 tag. Shoppers can snag this Rs. 10,000 discount automatically at checkout using eligible cards.

2. 14-inch MacBook Pro M4: Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 variant drops to Rs. 1,59,900 from Rs. 1,69,900, courtesy of a straightforward Rs. 10,000 cashback.

3. 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro: For those craving larger screens and superior specs, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro is priced at Rs. 2,39,900 after a Rs. 10,000 rebate from its Rs. 2,49,900 launch price. The instant discount via ICICI, Axis, or American Express cards makes it an enticing upgrade option this festive period.

4. iPhone 17: The base iPhone 17 model qualifies for Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on select cards (or Rs. 1,000 on others), though it's currently out of stock on major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Exclusively available on Apple.in.

5. iPhone 17 Pro: Priced at its original Rs. 1,34,900, the iPhone 17 Pro gets a Rs. 5,000 cashback boost for ICICI, American Express, and Axis users.

6. iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Last year's hits, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, benefit from a Rs. 4,000 instant cashback.

7. Apple Watch Series 11: The latest Apple Watch Series 11 sees a Rs. 4,000 bank discount, blending health tracking with holiday cheer at a reduced rate.

8. Apple Watch SE 3: Entry-level fitness seekers can grab the Apple Watch SE 3 with a Rs. 2,000 discount.

9. AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4: Audio lovers rejoice - the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 come with Rs. 1,000 cashback.

10. iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch): Both sizes of the iPad Air receive Rs. 4,000 off.

11. Standard iPad and iPad Mini: Rounding out the tablet lineup, the standard iPad and iPad Mini each get Rs. 3,000 slashed.