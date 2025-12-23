'Stopped Potential Nuclear War Between India-Pakistan': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim Of Halting Conflict – Video

US President Donald Trump | PTI

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) again claimed to have stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Answering a question during an interaction with reporters, President Trump claimed that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

He said, "I have solved eight wars. Thailand is starting to shape up with Cambodia, but I think we have it in pretty good shape. We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more. Eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage. The only war I haven't solved yet is Russia-Ukraine."

VIDEO | Palm Beach: Responding to a question during a media interaction, US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) said, "There's tremendous hatred among President Putin and President Zelenskyy... we are talking. I have solved eight wars. Thailand is starting to shape up with Cambodia,… pic.twitter.com/Xnrs4N29VU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he used trade tariffs to stop a potential large-scale war between the neighbouring countries, stating that his intervention "settled" the conflict within 24 hours. India has denied its claims.

New Delhi has maintained that, inflicted by this heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and both sides agreed to stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from May 10.

Meanwhile, when Trump was asked about the peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "The talks are going on between Russia and Ukraine... There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy." Recently, the peace talks concluded in Miami, Florida, after which US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated that Russia "remains fully committed to achieving peace" in Ukraine.

The US envoy said, "Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine. The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum." "Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," the statement read.

The negotiations were held between Russia and the United States as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow.

Steve Witkoff and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, termed the Ukrainian delegation's meetings with American and European counterparts, in the backdrop of discussions on a peace deal in Miami, "productive and constructive." In a joint statement, they stated that a separate meeting was held over further development of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, aligning positions on a multilateral security guarantee framework, and aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine.

