Indore: MGM Prepares Bylaws Draft Replacing Div Commissioner With Medical Education Commissioner In Autonomous Body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of Public Health and Medical Education Department, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has prepared the final draft of the bylaws of autonomous body to replace the responsibilities of divisional commissioner with the commissioner of medical education department.

The department has ordered to replace the divisional commissioner from the chairmanship of the autonomous body of government medical colleges.

In its orders, deputy secretary of Public Health and Medical Education Department KK Dubey has mentioned that the government has decided to replace divisional commissioner from the chairmanship of the autonomous body with the medical education commissioner or the director of medical education.

The order stated that all the government medical colleges of the state will have to make the required changes by March 31 and to inform the department.

The orders will also be applicable for the Government Dental College’s autonomous body and also on the nursing college’s autonomous body.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have prepared a draft for replacing the name of divisional commissioner from the bylaws of the autonomous body. We will send the circular to all the stakeholders and the members of the executive council and will send the made changes to the officials in Bhopal.”

At present, divisional commissioner is the chairman of autonomous body and he takes all the decision regarding financial issues, recruitments, and others.