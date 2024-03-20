Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Slams Patel For ‘Garbage’ Jibe

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reiterating the statement of ex-MLA Satyanarayan Patel calling Congressman garbage who had defected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Shankar Lalwani asked if they became garbage now, earlier when they were in Congress were they gold?

Lalwani had a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with journalists at Indore Press Club on Tuesday, where he discussed the development work undertaken during his tenure for Indore. He emphasised the importance of connectivity between Indore and other major cities, whether by road, rail, or air, as Indore is centrally located in the country. He stated that Indore will evolve into Greater Indore and become the nation's City of Hope in the future.

In response to a question about Indore leading in deaths due to road accidents nationwide, Lalwani stated that the government has been monitoring black spots within the city and its nearby areas. Approximately 40 black spots have been identified, with only 10 to 12 spots remaining for improvement. He also acknowledged that engineering flaws in road construction have also contributed to accidents and assured that the government is addressing the issue without any compromise.

When asked about construction of the district hospital at snail’s pace, Lalwani said, ‘When we had a meeting with the district administration, this issue was raised. It is true that the district hospital completion work has been delayed a lot due to some reasons. The contractor of the site has also been changed twice but the work has been fastened now and it will be completed soon.’

Lalwani acknowledged that traffic is a major problem in the city, for which he thought he lacked during this tenure and will improve in the next. He highlighted his focus on promoting the use of public transportation.