Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress Struggling To Find Candidates In Indore, Ujjain,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): This Lok Sabha elections, Nath's bastion-- Chhindwara, has emerged as the hottest seat in Madhya Pradesh. With Congress trying to retain the seat by nominating sitting MP Nakul Nath, BJP is giving it all to snatch the seat from the opposition's grip and win all 29 seats.

BJP senior leader and Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, arrived in Chhindwara on Tuesday for a three-day tour to strengthen the party's base here.

Mounting an attack on the opposition, "Congress is struggling to find Lok Sabha candidates in MP. In places like Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and many others, they hardly have any candidate who is willing to contest.

This time, we will begin our campaign from Chhindwara. BJP is confident of victory in Chhindwara," Vijayvargiya emphasised.

#WATCH | On upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "They are not getting candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and many other places are there where Congress does not have any candidate and no one is ready to… pic.twitter.com/NgsJx60je5 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The urban minister will engage in crucial worker meetings in Chhindwara and Amarwara constituencies on Tuesday, to seek support for BJP. As political temperatures rise, Vijayvargiya's presence underscores the significance of this electoral showdown in the state's political landscape.

Chhindwara is considered a stronghold of the Congress party, with either Kamal Nath or his family members winning elections here continuously for 44 years. In 1997, Sundarlal Patwa from the BJP defeated Kamal Nath. BJP aims to repeat this victory. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath are also preparing to defend their stronghold.

The Congress has reposed its trust in the current MP, Nakul Nath, from Chhindwara. He will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections on March 26 and will hold rallies and meetings on March 27. The BJP has nominated Vivek Banti Sahu as its candidate.