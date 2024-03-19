 Bhopal: EC’s Axe May Fall On Suryawanshi, Vidyarthi, Khatri
Staff Reporter
Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission’s axe has begun to fall on the officers immediately after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Besides DGP of West Bengal, the home secretaries of four states have been removed. The EC’s action has rattled the officers of Madhya Pradesh. Collector of Betul in Madhya Pradesh, Narendra Suryawanshi, may invite the EC’s wrath. Before the assembly election, EC removed Suryawanshi who was then the collector of Ratlam district.

Once EC removes an officer, he is not generally engaged in election process again. Suryawanshi may be removed on this ground. Before the assembly election, the EC also removed the then SP of Jabalpur TK Vidyarthi and that of Bhind Manish Khatri. The then collector of Khargone Shivraj Verma was also removed. Vidyarthi, who was removed from the post of SP in Jabalpur, is working there as DIG.

Khatri is posted as SP of Chhindwara. Apart from Verma, all these three officers – Suryawanshi, Vidyarthi and Khatri – are directly associated with the election work, so they may be removed. It is also being examined whether these officers are related with someone who is contesting the Lok Sabha election or with someone associated political parties. Such officers will also be removed in the run-up to the polls.

