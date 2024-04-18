 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs Catches Fire In Jabalpur? (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs Catches Fire In Jabalpur? (WATCH)
Live Updates

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs Catches Fire In Jabalpur? (WATCH)

First phase of election are to be held on six seats including Sidhi, Shadol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandla and Balaghat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
A polling booth in Sidhi |
18 April 2024 03:09 PM IST

Poll staffer dies in Mandla

A government staffer deployed on poll duty died of cardiac arrest at a booth in Mandla on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as assistant professor Maniram Kanvre. He had gone to polling booth to collect voting material.

According to information, his health started to deteriorate all of a sudden at the polling booth. He was rushed to the district hospital. However, Kanvre unfortunately could not survive and passed away during the treatment. Civil Surgeon Dr. Vijay Dhurve stated that the primary cause of death was heart attack.

18 April 2024 03:09 PM IST

EVMs & VVPATs distributed to polling parties in Jabalpur

In preparation for the first phase of voting scheduled for April 19th, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were being distributed to polling parties today in Jabalpur.

The JawaharLal Nehru Agricultural University had been made as a strong room by the District Election Office to keep these machines securely.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Phase-1: Decoding Number Game & Caste Politics Of Mahakaushal & Vindhya As 6 Seats Go...
article-image

Rumors that a truck containing EVMs caught fire

Notably, a panic occurred when a truck parked in the university's parking area suddenly caught fire. Word spread that the truck contained EVMs. However, taking swift action by the fire brigade team prevented major accidents. On inspection by the District Election Officer, it was confirmed that the truck did not contain any EVMs. Instead, it had been used for water supply by the Municipal Corporation during the night. Empty jars were transported in the truck. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The District Election Officer said that the news of EVMs being in the truck was entirely false.

18 April 2024 03:12 PM IST

Prep In Full Swing Across 6 Seats; Polling Staff Deployed In Sidhi

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is Nath’s Chhindwara Impenetrable For BJP?
article-image
18 April 2024 03:12 PM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations begin across six constituencies of Madhya Pradesh  due for voting on April 19. Six Lok Sabha seats-- Sidhi, Shadol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandla and Balaghat, will elect their Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first phase of voting.

The preparation are in full swing in Sidhi-- one of the easternmost districts of MP. Polling staff arrived at the booths on Thursday. EVMs have reached their destination, strong rooms have been secured, police personnel and guards have been deployed at their duties.

  • Approximately 2500 police personnel have been allotted duties for the D-day.

  • All checck-points are active.

  • Booths categorised into two types: General Polling Center & Critical Polling Center

  • Central Armed Police Force (Central Armed Police Force) will be deployed at Critical Polling Centers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Sets Eyes On Six Tribal Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Sets Eyes On Six Tribal Seats

MP: Wedding Firecrackers Ignite Massive Blaze In Morena, Shanties Burnt, Buffalo Killed; Visuals...

MP: Wedding Firecrackers Ignite Massive Blaze In Morena, Shanties Burnt, Buffalo Killed; Visuals...

World Heritage Day 2024: These UNESCO Listed Historical Sites Are The Pride Of Madhya Pradesh

World Heritage Day 2024: These UNESCO Listed Historical Sites Are The Pride Of Madhya Pradesh

MP Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorms Likely In 21 Districts From April 19; Dhar Hottest

MP Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorms Likely In 21 Districts From April 19; Dhar Hottest