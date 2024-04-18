MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs Catches Fire In Jabalpur? (WATCH)

Poll staffer dies in Mandla
A government staffer deployed on poll duty died of cardiac arrest at a booth in Mandla on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as assistant professor Maniram Kanvre. He had gone to polling booth to collect voting material.
According to information, his health started to deteriorate all of a sudden at the polling booth. He was rushed to the district hospital. However, Kanvre unfortunately could not survive and passed away during the treatment. Civil Surgeon Dr. Vijay Dhurve stated that the primary cause of death was heart attack.
EVMs & VVPATs distributed to polling parties in Jabalpur
In preparation for the first phase of voting scheduled for April 19th, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were being distributed to polling parties today in Jabalpur.
The JawaharLal Nehru Agricultural University had been made as a strong room by the District Election Office to keep these machines securely.
Rumors that a truck containing EVMs caught fire
Notably, a panic occurred when a truck parked in the university's parking area suddenly caught fire. Word spread that the truck contained EVMs. However, taking swift action by the fire brigade team prevented major accidents. On inspection by the District Election Officer, it was confirmed that the truck did not contain any EVMs. Instead, it had been used for water supply by the Municipal Corporation during the night. Empty jars were transported in the truck. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The District Election Officer said that the news of EVMs being in the truck was entirely false.
Prep In Full Swing Across 6 Seats; Polling Staff Deployed In Sidhi
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations begin across six constituencies of Madhya Pradesh due for voting on April 19. Six Lok Sabha seats-- Sidhi, Shadol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandla and Balaghat, will elect their Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first phase of voting.
The preparation are in full swing in Sidhi-- one of the easternmost districts of MP. Polling staff arrived at the booths on Thursday. EVMs have reached their destination, strong rooms have been secured, police personnel and guards have been deployed at their duties.
Approximately 2500 police personnel have been allotted duties for the D-day.
All checck-points are active.
Booths categorised into two types: General Polling Center & Critical Polling Center
Central Armed Police Force (Central Armed Police Force) will be deployed at Critical Polling Centers.