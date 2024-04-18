MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Poll Worker Dies At Booth In Mandla; Truck Carrying EVMs & VVPATs Catches Fire In Jabalpur? (WATCH)

EVMs & VVPATs distributed to polling parties in Jabalpur

In preparation for the first phase of voting scheduled for April 19th, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were being distributed to polling parties today in Jabalpur.

The JawaharLal Nehru Agricultural University had been made as a strong room by the District Election Office to keep these machines securely.

Rumors that a truck containing EVMs caught fire

Notably, a panic occurred when a truck parked in the university's parking area suddenly caught fire. Word spread that the truck contained EVMs. However, taking swift action by the fire brigade team prevented major accidents. On inspection by the District Election Officer, it was confirmed that the truck did not contain any EVMs. Instead, it had been used for water supply by the Municipal Corporation during the night. Empty jars were transported in the truck. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The District Election Officer said that the news of EVMs being in the truck was entirely false.