Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation Launches Campaign To Clear Construction And Demolition Waste

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A campaign to remove C&D waste kicked off in the city on Sunday. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) teams with 38 excavators, 40 dumpers and 19 tractor-trolleys lifted C&D waste from several areas of the city.

The IMC officials said the action was initiated after the instructions of commissioner Shivam Verma on Saturday. Verma instructed the officials concerned to run a campaign every Sunday and Saturday to remove C&D waste lying on the roadside and open spaces.

The campaign was held in various areas of the city, including the grounds located near Ring Road Velocity area, Telephone Nagar, Bombay Hospital Service Road, Bombay Hospital Square, Mahalaxmi Nagar Main Road, Usha Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Huzur Ganj, Kanya Kunj Nagar, Durga Nagar, Latur Bagh, Akhand Nagar, near Patnipura Sabzi Mandi, Race Course Road, Silver Park Colony, MR 10, Vijay Nagar and other areas.

A total of 126 dumpers and 50 trolleys of C&D waste was lifted in the campaign.