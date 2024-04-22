Indore: SAGE Varsity Director, Prof Among Five Booked For Abetting YouTuber's Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people including the director and a professor of SAGE University were booked for abetting suicide of a youtuber, who was the student of the same university, the police said on Sunday. The student committed suicide at his place in Betma two years ago as he was harassed by the director, professor a student girl and a student leader. No arrests have been made yet.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that Arun Patel (23) committed suicide at his place in Prabhatam Colony in Kalibillod area under Betma police station in May 5, 2022. His family members had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in Satna at the time of the incident. He had left a suicide note in his mobile phone. During investigation, it was found that he was being harassed by SAGE University’s director Anil Patwari, Professor NeerajDongre, student VandanaYadav, NeerajSawle and student leader Ravi Chowdhary due to which he took such an extreme step. Further investigation is on.

Father Girija Prasad Patel told the Free Press that Arun was a student of the university and was also a Youtuber. He had made a compromise between two groups that fought in the university in February 2022. After that he along with his friends reached RTO for his driving licence. He got a call and was asked to come immediately to the university.

When he reached there, one Vandana Yadav slapped him and threatened him with dire consequence since he agreed to serve as a mediator between two groups. She had also threatened to implicate Arun in a false case. She later called student leader Ravi Chowdhary, who also allegedly thrashed him in the washroom there.

Since then, Arun was suffering from severe mental distress. Finally, and he hanged himself. His father alleged that someone must have visited the room before their arrival. He claimed when they saw him hanging, his foots were touching the floor.

Lodged complaint on CM Helpline

Father alleged the police had recovered his mobile phone for investigation purpose but they did not return the phone till date. Initially, the police were allegedly forcing the father not to lodge a complaint. He had to lodge a complaint with the CM Helpline (181). Then, the police started investigation into the case. After two years, the police registered a case against the accused Under section 306, 34 of the IPC.

Accused demanded money

Those accused in the case not only harassing Arun but were demanding money from him also. The father alleged that accused were demanding Rs 80000 from his son. Arun paid Rs 8000 them, but they put him more mental torture unless he gives them Rs 80000 which they demanded earlier.