Minority Rights Day Observed Across Raigad With Awareness Drives On Constitutional Safeguards And Government Welfare Schemes

Minority Rights Day was observed with enthusiasm at various locations across Raigad district on December 18, with a series of awareness programmes aimed at informing minority communities about their constitutional rights and government welfare schemes.

Events Held Under Guidance of District Administration

The events were organised under the guidance of District Collector Kishan Jawale, as part of an initiative of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission to disseminate information on schemes implemented by the state government for minorities. The day is observed annually on December 18 in accordance with the United Nations’ 1992 declaration on minority rights.

During the programmes, officials explained the constitutional safeguards available to minorities, particularly Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to preserve language, script, and culture, and to establish and administer educational institutions. Participants were also briefed on freedom of religion, equal opportunities, and access to government benefits.

Detailed information was shared on various government schemes for minorities, including scholarships, educational and residential support, assistance for undertrial prisoners, opportunities in police recruitment and competitive examinations, institutional and individual grants, and initiatives aimed at strengthening social harmony.

Emphasis on Social Harmony and National Unity

Officials appealed for the promotion of communal harmony, fraternity, and social unity, reiterating that unity in diversity remains India’s defining strength. The administration stated that the government is committed to the inclusive and holistic development of minority communities.

The district administration noted that the observance of Minority Rights Day has helped enhance awareness among citizens about their rights and entitlements.

