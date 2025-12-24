Bhiwandi Civic Polls Head For Multi-Cornered Fight As Parties Signal ‘Go-It-Alone’ Strategy Amid Alliance Uncertainty

With the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections drawing closer, political alignments in the city remain clouded by uncertainty. |

Bhiwandi: With the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections drawing closer, political alignments in the city remain clouded by uncertainty. The absence of any concrete seat-sharing or alliance among major political parties has triggered a clear shift towards a “go-it-alone” strategy, making the upcoming civic polls highly competitive and multi-cornered.

Major Parties Yet to Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangements

Despite ongoing political deliberations, parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are yet to formally announce any electoral alliances for the municipal elections. While none of the parties has officially shut the door on alliances, preparations on the ground indicate that most are gearing up to contest independently.

The Congress has categorically stated that it will contest the municipal elections on its own strength. Congress president and former MLA Advocate Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin asserted that the party’s organisational base in Bhiwandi is strong enough to fight independently. He recalled that during the Lok Sabha elections, although the Bhiwandi seat was allotted to the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Congress workers worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of candidate Suresh Mhatre. However, Momin alleged that the lack of reciprocal support from Mhatre during the Assembly elections has effectively ruled out any future alliance with his party.

The Samajwadi Party has also adopted a similar stance. Party’s state vice-president and municipal election in-charge Ajay Yadav said that the party is receiving a positive response from the electorate, prompting it to prepare for a solo contest in the civic polls.

Both NCP Factions Keep Options Open Amid Leadership Silence

Meanwhile, the position of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party—NCP (Sharad Pawar) and NCP (Ajit Pawar)—remains ambiguous. Leaders from both camps have indicated that they are yet to receive any clear directives from their respective alliance partners regarding seat-sharing or joint election strategies in Bhiwandi. As a result, both factions are reportedly preparing to contest independently if alliances fail to materialise. NCP leaders Shoaib khan Guddu and Pravin Patil stated that their parties are fully prepared to go solo should alliance talks collapse.

Overall, Bhiwandi’s political landscape is witnessing a decisive tilt towards political self-reliance rather than coalition politics. With alliance negotiations stuck in limbo, major parties appear inclined towards independent electoral paths, setting the stage for a fiercely contested, multi-party municipal election in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/