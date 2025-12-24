 'Mere Bachche Mujhe Ghar Se Nikal Denge': Mumbai Cop Pleads After Getting Caught In Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman In Public Garden - VIDEO
A Mumbai Police constable was arrested for allegedly engaging in an obscene act with a differently-abled woman at a public garden in Tardeo. The incident occurred on Monday evening, sparking outrage. Authorities have assured strict action, and an investigation is underway.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@lafdavlog

Mumbai: A Mumbai Police constable, reportedly posted with the Mumbai Armed Police was arrested after allegedly engaging in an obscene act with a differently-abled woman at a public garden in the Tardeo area of Mumbai.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening at a municipal garden near Mumbai Central, a busy public location frequented by families and children. Reportedly, the uniformed cop was seen indulging in obscene acts with the woman, who is believed to have intellectual disabilities.

A video of the incident has surfaced. The video shows the cop being pushed inside the police station by some men and he can be heard saying, "Galti ho gaya sir, mere bachche mujhe ghar se nikal denge," which roughly translates to, "I made a mistake, my kids will throw me out of the house." The video also shows the constable falling at the feet of those recording it. Another part of the video allegedly shows the cop indulging in an obscene act with the victim.

Upon noticing the act, people intervened and immediately alerted the local police. The accused constable was detained at the spot and later taken to Tardeo Police Station, where a formal case was registered against him.

According to preliminary information, the constable was on duty at the time of the incident. Police officials said an investigation is underway to ascertain all the circumstances surrounding the case, including whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

The victim has been provided with necessary assistance and support. Senior police officials have assured that strict departmental and legal action will be taken, highlighting that any form of misconduct by police personnel will not be tolerated.

