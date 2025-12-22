Mumbai Police Seize Record 1,645 kg Of Drugs Worth ₹700 Crore In 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has seized 1,645 kg of narcotic substances in 2025, including 1,340 kg of ganja, 270 kg of mephedrone (MD), 11 kg of cocaine, and 24 kg of charas. Officials revealed that drug traffickers use code words like “chachi” and “madhuri” for MD during transactions to evade detection.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the police have intensified their largest-ever crackdown, seizing drugs worth over Rs 700 crore—a new annual record—and signalling zero tolerance for narcotics at December 31 parties. Major drug mafias have reportedly fled Mumbai due to sustained actions, but intelligence indicates attempts to supply drugs via small-time peddlers.

In response, special operations have been underway for the past month. To curb supply, 3,015 drug history-sheeters under the NDPS Act are under surveillance. The police have arrested 1,372 traffickers and acted against over 6,200 consumers this year.

Additionally, five drug manufacturing units were busted. Strict vigilance is in place at over 30 sensitive locations, including nightlife hubs, coastal areas, highways, clubs, and party spots. Special teams will intensify patrolling on New Year’s Eve to ensure celebrations remain safe and drug-free. “Drugs will not reach the party circuit,” a senior officer affirmed.

