 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Chenab Weekly Wednesday draw will be announced today, December 24, 2025, at 5 PM. The first prize for this lottery is ₹21,00,000. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Chenab Weekly Wednesday draw will be announced today, December 24, 2025, at 5 PM. The first prize for this lottery is ₹21,00,000. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

You can watch the live streaming of the results for the Dear 50 Chenab Weekly Lottery December 24, 2025, here:

Where to Check the Results

The results can be viewed on the official websites of the Nagaland State Lottery:

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Unrest: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Urges Yunus Govt To 'Take Matters Into Its Own Hands' – VIDEO
Bangladesh Unrest: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Urges Yunus Govt To 'Take Matters Into Its Own Hands' – VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Housing Fraud Rackets Exposed As Scammers Dupe 10 Victims Of ₹54.80 Lakh Using MMRDA and MHADA Schemes; 3 FIRs Registered
Mumbai Crime: Housing Fraud Rackets Exposed As Scammers Dupe 10 Victims Of ₹54.80 Lakh Using MMRDA and MHADA Schemes; 3 FIRs Registered
'Assalamualaikum Domestic': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Rehman Dakait Memes Viral After Tons In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Openers
'Assalamualaikum Domestic': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Rehman Dakait Memes Viral After Tons In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Openers
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Simply follow the instructions on the site to check your ticket number against the winners' list.

States Where Lotteries Are Legal

In India, lotteries are legal in only 13 states. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are particularly popular due to their large prize amounts.

For instance, the top prize in both the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries is ₹1 crore for certain draws. Weekly lotteries priced at ₹100 per ticket often offer a first prize of ₹10,00,000. Additionally, tickets in some lotteries, like those from Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal, are affordable, starting as low as ₹6, while offering significant prize money.

Prizes for Nagaland State Lottery: Dear 50 Chenab Weekly

1st Prize: ₹21,00,000

2nd Prize: ₹9,000

3rd Prize: ₹5,000

4th Prize: ₹4,000

5th Prize: ₹1,000

6th Prize: ₹500

7th Prize: ₹100

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. The information provided here is for updates only and does not promote or encourage lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Unrest: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Urges Yunus Govt To 'Take Matters Into Its Own Hands'...

Bangladesh Unrest: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Urges Yunus Govt To 'Take Matters Into Its Own Hands'...

Minority Rights Day Observed Across Raigad With Awareness Drives On Constitutional Safeguards And...

Minority Rights Day Observed Across Raigad With Awareness Drives On Constitutional Safeguards And...

Woman Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Ticket Checker Saves Her From Near-Fatal Fall At Tambaram...

Woman Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Ticket Checker Saves Her From Near-Fatal Fall At Tambaram...

Centre Imposes Complete Ban On New Mining Leases Across Entire Aravalli Range To Protect Fragile...

Centre Imposes Complete Ban On New Mining Leases Across Entire Aravalli Range To Protect Fragile...

Indian Aviation Sector Set To Expand As Three New Airlines Receive NOCs From Civil Aviation...

Indian Aviation Sector Set To Expand As Three New Airlines Receive NOCs From Civil Aviation...