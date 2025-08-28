Ganeshotsav 2025: Devotees Bid Farewell To One-and-a-Half-Day Ganpatis Across Mumbai | PICS

By: Alok Dubey | August 28, 2025

Devotees in Mumbai began the immersion of one-and-a-half-day Ganpatis with traditional dhol-tasha processions, chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as they made their way to immersion points.

FPJ| Salman Ansari

Girgaon Chowpatty saw massive crowds, with families carrying beautiful Ganesh idols accompanied by music, dance, and festive energy.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Dadar Chowpatty also witnessed large-scale visarjan processions, amid tight police bandobast and traffic arrangements.

Visuals showed emotional farewells as devotees offered final prayers before immersing the idols.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai Police and BMC deployed additional security and volunteers at major visarjan spots, including lifeguards, to ensure safe immersion procedures.

Many households across Mumbai also participated in the visarjan by immersing smaller clay idols in artificial tanks set up by the civic body.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Viral images and videos flooded social media, showing the grandeur and devotion of the festival, particularly the vibrant scenes from Girgaon and Dadar Chowpatty.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Maharashtra’s most beloved festivals, is celebrated with immense devotion, bringing together families, communities, and cities in honor of Lord Ganesha.