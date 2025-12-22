 Mumbai: Borivali School Authority Makes Obscene Comment When Parent Asks About Fee Hike, ‘Wife Ko Humare Paas Bhej Dena…’ | Watch
Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay has raised the concerns of the parents about the fee hike to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MLA stated that the Maharashtra government is taking the complaints from students and parents seriously.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A parent from Borivali's Witty International School has claimed that a person from a higher authority, during an orientation meeting, made an obscene and derogatory remark. A video, circulating widely online, featured a woman who alleged that when a parent asked about a price hike, the concerned female school authority said, "Send your wife to me, and you focus on earning money."

What did the parents allege?

In the video shared by NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs on X, a woman is heard saying that the incident occurred during the orientation program when a parent reportedly asked the concerned authority about the fee hike from Sr Kg to 1st standard. "Toh waha ke jo principal hai, ya coordinator bolo... Kisi ne (parent) sawaal puch bhi liya ki ‘Mam, aapne itna fees kyu badha diya?’ Toh wo jawab dete hai ki, "Aap hai na apki wife ko humare paas bhej dena, aap kamane ka kaam karo," the woman claimed.

In the same video, another male parent is also heard raising concerns about a 48 percent hike in fees from Sr.Kg to 1st Std. The father said that he paid Rs 1.48 lakhs in Sr. KG, while the fees rose to Rs 2.05 lakhs in 1st Std, which he claimed was a 48 per cent hike. When asked about the hike, the school explained that the hike is only 10 percent as last year they had charged around Rs 2 lakh for Class 1, and the current fee reflects an increase of the said per cent.

However, the parent then counter-questioned the school, asking shouldn't the calculation be based on what he paid for Senior KG, and not what the school had charged in Class 1.

In another update from the case, a Mid-Day report stated that more than 300 parents of Borivali’s Witty International School raised objections to the fee hike. According to the report, several parents claimed that school fees increased sharply, with some reportedly by 60 to 100 per cent, when their children moved from Senior KG to Class 1.

Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Highlights the Issue to CM Devendra Fadnavis

Taking to his official handle on X, Upadhyay raised the concerns of the parents about the fee hike to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MLA stated that the Maharashtra government is taking the complaints from students and parents seriously.

In the tweet, he also wrote, "In this matter, a strong and in-depth inquiry committee has been established by the Maharashtra government's Education Department, and an official inquiry against Witty International School has been initiated."

