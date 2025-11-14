Indore News: GRP Launches 2 Major Safety Campaigns |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two major initiatives of the Government Railway Police (GRP) titled ‘Hamari Sawaari Bharose Wali’ and ‘Patri Ki Pathshala’ were launched at Rani Laxmibai Railway Station on Friday to strengthen passenger safety, public awareness and the use of modern technology.

The programmes were inaugurated online by Special DG (Rail) Ravi Kumar Gupta. The event highlighted technology-based verification for passengers and community-oriented safety education for nearby residents.

The event was attended by chief guest, former dean of Institute of Management Studies, DAVV Prabhunarayan Mishra. Distinguished guests included DIG (OSD DGP MP) Vineet Kapoor and DIG (Rail) MP Pankaj Shrivastava. The programmes were organised under the leadership of superintendent of police (Rail, Indore) Padm Vilochan Shukla who has planned the implementation of both initiatives.

Other dignitaries present were Suresh Kothari and Gautam Kothari from Kothari Sansthan, Railway PRO Hariram Meena, RPF assistant commandant Rajeev Upadhyay, Arvind Tiwari from the Press Club, the MPSEDC Bhopal technical team, Rachna Johri from Sage University along with students, DSP Rail Jyoti Sharma, GRP officers and staff.

The programme witnessed strong participation from citizens, passengers, women, children, students, auto drivers, nearby residents and staff, creating an atmosphere of active community support and awareness. Prabhunarayan Mishra said, “These initiatives will guide everyone towards a safer tomorrow with greater confidence.” He added, “They will clear doubts related to safety and help people feel more assured.”

The programmes concluded with positive acceptance from the community, reflecting a shared commitment towards safer travel, stronger public cooperation and a more informed railway environment.