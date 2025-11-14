 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Worships At Gopal Temple, Checks Smart City Works
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Worships At Gopal Temple, Checks Smart City Works

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the historic Gopal Temple in Rajwada, where he offered prayers. Later, he reviewed the restoration, development, and beautification works carried out under the Indore Smart City Project in the temple premises.

Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the historic Gopal Temple in Rajwada, where he offered prayers.

Later, he reviewed the restoration, development, and beautification works carried out under the Indore Smart City Project in the temple premises.

Chief Minister took a keen interest in the architectural heritage of the two-storey Gopal Temple and received detailed information regarding its cultural and historical significance.

During the visit, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav briefed CM Yadav about the major works undertaken under the Smart City Mission.

These included the construction of a modern auditorium within the Gopal Temple premises, restoration of the temple structure, enhancement of the surrounding area through beautification works, improved lighting arrangements, and additional facilities created for visitors’ convenience.

CM Yadav also visited the newly developed auditorium by Smart City and checked all the arrangements and furniture installed in the auditorium. CM also gave some suggestions to officials regarding the changes and management of the auditorium.

The CM Yadav was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Malini Gaur, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, and officials from various departments.

