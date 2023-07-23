Bhopal: Relish Sweet Halwa Made Of Bitter Chillies

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bitter tang of chilli chills many. Its pungent savouriness may also tantalise test buds of many of you.

Yet, there is a foodstuff made of chillies. But it tastes sweet.

So, whether you love chillies or not you may relish Mirchi Halwa.

A shop near Namadapuram road, opposite Aashima Mall, offers this special cuisine.

Though the shop has many things to offer, Mirchi Halwa is something out of the ordinary.

How it is made

A chef at the restaurant Rohit Kumar told how to prepare Mirchi Halwa. Before making this dish, it is necessary to remove all the seeds. Once this is done, it should be boiled for 20/25 minutes.

The boiled chillies are ground in a mixture. Afterwards, they are fried in ghee with Mawa and milk. A little green tinge is added to it and, then, garnished with dry fruits, so that the chillies may lose pungency.

Manager at the restaurant Aakash Khatri said, “Those not scared of bitterness of chillies love it, because it tastes as sweet as pudding.” A chef from outside the city started preparing Mirchi Halwa, he said.

A plate of Chilli Halwa costs Rs 170. Muskan Rathore, a student, preparing for government jobs, said she loves Mirchi Halwa, since it is not at all spicy; in fact, it is yummy and gives off the taste of dessert.

Similarly, a businessman Atanu Jena said he loves chilli, so he relishes Mirchi Halwa, though it is not spicy.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)