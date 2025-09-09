 Administrative Structure Shake-Up Triggers Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Government Medical Colleges
Rodent bite deaths expose flaws in revamped governing body structure

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
Administrative Shake-Up Triggers Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Government Medical Colleges | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A change in the administrative structure of governing bodies of government medical colleges is being blamed for growing mismanagement in hospitals attached to these institutions. The issue gained sharp attention after two newborns died following rat bites at MY Hospital, Indore.

Until February 2024, the divisional commissioner served as chairman of medical college governing bodies. This ensured coordination with district collectors and local officials, who oversaw maintenance, pest control and were involved in purchase decisions. The collector headed the purchasing committee, keeping the entire hospital system more tightly regulated.

However, the state government revised the structure in February this year, handing over chairmanship to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). Since then, multiple cases of rodent infestation and mismanagement have surfaced, leading to criticism that the new system has failed to deliver.

Health department sources argue that the chairmanship, whether with the commissioner or DME, is irrelevant, as the dean of the concerned medical college is ultimately responsible for operations, pest control and upkeep.

The issue isn’t new. In 2016, a similar rat bite incident occurred at GMC, Bhopal, following which the government removed top health officials and DME heads.

GMC Dean Dr Kavita N Singh said, “As far as divisional commissioner chairmanship is concerned, it’s a policy matter of the state. But I can confirm there is no rodent issue in the GMC and Hamidia Hospital campus.”

No roll back, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told Free Press, “The previous system with divisional commissioner as chairman will not be restored right now. It will be reviewed based on merit later, not just on the current incident.”

