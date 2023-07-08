 Bhopal: Food Officer Accrues Wealth 600% To His Known Income
The crorepati official is also partner in sugar mill.

Updated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Bhopal: Food Officer Accrues Wealth 600% To His Known Income

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raids on the properties of Sagar district food and civil supplies controller unearthed assets 600%  more to his known source of income. Economic Offences Wing of Sagar and Jabalpur units conducted a joint raid on the properties of district food and civil supplies controller Amrish Dubey on Friday.

Searches were conducted in Sagar and Jabalpur. The sleuths found that Dubey is a partner in a sugar mill and has amassed assets which were over 600 per cent more than his known source of income.

EOW, SP Rajesh Mishra said the official owns a luxurious triplex in Star Park Shatabdipuram Jabalpur worth around Rs 90 lakh, a 2400 sq ft plot in Shatabdipuram worth Rs 65 lakh, two four wheelers, cash and other luxurious items.

The sleuths also found documents of Rs 90 lakh investment in the Sugar mill in Narsinghpur . The authorities have approached the banks for all his account details and lockers. 

Earlier, Dubey was posted in Jabalpur. It was during his posting at Sagar that the official managed to accumulate huge wealth. His appointment was made in 2008 and in 2011 he got the post of food officer. EOW had received a complaint against Dubey and after the primary investigations, raids on his properties were planned. 

