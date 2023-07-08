 Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve No Arrest In Tiger Poaching Case
Sources said Satpura Tiger Reserve officials have rounded up suspects and they are being interrogated in connection with the sensational case in which a headless carcass of tiger was found in core area on June 25.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after recovering the skull of tiger on Thursday, officials at Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district are trying to connect dots to arrest the accused.

“We are still working on it and arrest is yet to be made. As soon as accused are held, we will inform media,” said Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve L Krishnamurthy.

Sources said Satpura Tiger Reserve officials have rounded up suspects and they are being interrogated in connection with the sensational case in which a headless carcass of tiger was found in core area on June 25. The accused are said to be from Dhansai village situated close to tiger reserve.

The dog squad on Thursday took forest officials to two to three places in Dhansai village and suspects are being questioned. It is probably for the first time that head of a tiger was cut off and taken away, possibly for sorcery.

