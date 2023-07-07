Bhopal: Diggy’s Camp Bags President Posts In Bhopal & Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The faction of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has bagged the district Congress president posts in Bhopal and Indore. AICC general secretary KC Venuegopal issued the orders appointing four district presidents and four state general secretaries on Thursday.

Monu Saxena has been appointed DCC president of Bhopal replacing Kailash Mishra, who belonged to the faction of former Union minister Suresh Pachouri. The newly appointed DCC president of Indore Surjeet Singh Chadha is also from Digvijaya’s camp. Sanjay Ozha has been made DCC president Khandwa (rural) and Manish Mishra Khandwa (city). The four new state general secretaries include former DCC president of Bhopal Kailash Mishra, Manoj Bharatkar, Arvind Bagdi and Vishal Agnihotri .