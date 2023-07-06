Bhopal: Shock To Minister Mohan Yadav, Land Use Of Simhastha Won’t Be Changed

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 872 acres reserved for Simhastha, the changed land use of 185 acres has been reverted to its previous status. In the layout of Ujjain’s master plan, the land reserved for Simhastha, was converted from agricultural to residential plots for the relatives of minister, Mohan Yadav.

There was resentment against it among the people of Ujjain. The leaders of the Congress as well as of the BJP were also against changing the status of the land meant for Simhastha to residential plots. Keeping in mind the resentment, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would interact with the party leaders during his trip to Ujjain.

Now, Chouhan has interfered in the matter and maintained the previous status of land use by amending the master plan. The urban development department made a draft for changing Simhastha land use – from residential to agricultural purpose – to the Chief Minister, through coordination.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has approved the raft, and a notification will soon be issued. Most of the plots, whose land use was changed, belonged to Mohan Yadav, his wife Seema Yadav, his sisters Kalabai and Leelabai, Shri Siddhi Vinayak Devkan Private Limited.

Apart from that, the plots of vice-president of Jan Abhiyan Parishad and his wife were changed to residential areas. An MLA of the BJP Paras Jain was also opposing the change of land use in Simhastha area. Both Yadav and Jain had a heated exchange over the issue at the core committee meeting of the party in Ujjain. Afterwards, the party organisation also interfered in the dispute and advised the Chief Minister to maintain the previous status of the Simhastha land use.

VD spoke to Yadav, Bhupendra After the government’s decision, the BJP state president VD Sharma spoke to Mohan Yadav and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh. According to sources, Yadav was angry with the government’s decision to change land use. Sharma told Yadav that since there was resentment among people about the land in Simhastha, the decision on land use was changed.