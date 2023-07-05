Bhopal: Enraged Over Sidhi Viral Video, MP Congress Burns Effigy Of Shivraj To Protest Atrocities Against Tribals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged over Sidhi's viral video, Congress workers burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outside PCC Office, in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The video gained momentum after Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez posted it on Twitter. Strong reactions from across political parties poured in. Congress' former MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress state president Kamal Nath, BSP chief Mayawati and Delhi AAP MLA Naresh Balyan slammed the BJP govt, raising questions over humanity and treatment given to tribals in Madhya Pradesh.

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express the deep resentment over the incident. "The entire humanity has been put to shame by the inhuman crime of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh," he tweeted.



भाजपा राज में आदिवासी भाइयों और बहनों पर अत्याचार बढ़ते ही जा रहे हैं।



मध्यप्रदेश में एक भाजपा नेता के अमानवीय अपराध से सारी इंसानियत शर्मसार हुई है।



यह भाजपा का आदिवासियों और दलितों के प्रति नफ़रत का घिनौना चेहरा और असली चरित्र है! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2023

Kamal Nath called it a 'soul-trembling' incident and said it seems "Shivraj-govt is high on power."

आज मेरा मन मध्य प्रदेश के आदिवासी भाई बहनों के अपमान की घटनाओं से बहुत दुखी है। सीधी जिले में एक आदिवासी युवक के ऊपर भाजपा नेता के पेशाब करने का वीडियो देखकर रूह कांप जाती है। क्या सत्ता का नशा इस कदर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं पर चढ़ गया है कि वे इंसान को इंसान नहीं समझ रहे।… pic.twitter.com/JWq84p67Ol — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 5, 2023

MP Congress committee general secretary Gurmeet Singh Mangu, too, condemned the incident. He questioned of what the future holds for tribals in the BJP government.

Former minister Ramniwas Rawat hit out at BJP after Sidhi video goes viral, calls it the "peak of cruelty."