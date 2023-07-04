Humanity Shamed! Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Urinates On Tribal Man's Face; 'Is This Your Tribal Love?' Cong Asks Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing and an equally shameful incident, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh allegedly urinated on a tribal man's face. The incident is said to be of Sidhi district.

The video is going viral on the social media and is drawing drawn flak from the netizens. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a representative of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla.

आदिवासियों के हितों की झूठी बात करने वाली भाजपा का नेता एक आदिवासी ग़रीब व्यक्ति के ऊपर इस तरह पैशाब कर रहा है।

अति निंदनीय कृत्य।@ChouhanShivraj जी यह है आपका आदिवासी प्रेम?? इस जंगलराज को क्या कहें और भाजपा नेता की गिरफ़्तारी क्यूँ नहीं हुई ?

आरोपी का नाम प्रवेश शुक्ला बताया…



Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez has shared the video on Twitter, with a caption:

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez has shared the video on Twitter, with a caption:

"The BJP leader, who talks falsely about the interests of the tribals, is pissing on a tribal poor person like this. Very condemnable act.

Tagging Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the tweet read, "Is this your tribal love?? What to call this Jungle Raj and why the BJP leader was not arrested? The name of the accused is being told as Pravesh Shukla, who is the representative of the BJP MLA. The MLA is Kedar Nath Shukla. There are photographs of the accused urinating on the tribal youth along with veteran BJP leaders."

AAP MLA from Delhi Naresh Balyan, too, shared the video on Twitter. Tagging CM Chouhan, he said, "this devil is not urinating on the poor man's face, but the entire system."

यह वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश का बताया जा रहा है, और यह व्यक्ति भाजपा के सीधी से विधायक का प्रतिनिधी होने की जानकारी आ रही है।



AAP MLA from Delhi Naresh Balyan, too, shared the video on Twitter. Tagging CM Chouhan, he said, "this devil is not urinating on the poor man's face, but the entire system."

The video is being shared all over Twitter, drawing an angry reaction from the users.

This viral video is claimed to be from Madhya Pradesh..