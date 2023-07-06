Shameful! Dalit Youths Gagged With Faeces, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Shivpuri

MP Shocker: Shivpuri Dalit Garlanded With Slippers, Mouth Full Of Faeces, Police Register Case Against Seven Accused | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the entire nation has been raging over the Sidhi Urination case where a BJP leader peed on a tribal, another case of atrocity against the dalit has come to the fore. Seven men allegedly thrashed two Dalit youths, gagged their mouths with faeces and garlanded them with shoes in Varkhadi village of Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening.

All seven accused-- Azmat Khan, Vakil Khan, Arif Khan, Shahid Khan, Islam Khan, Rahisha Bano, Saina Bano were arrested.

Taking swift action against them, state government ordered district administration to demolish their houses with bulldozer.

According to information, people in Varkhadi village caught hold of two men named Anuj Jatav and Santosh Kewat on the charges of molesting girls, without any evidence.

As an act of punishment, on Tuesday, they thrashed them and garlanded them with shoes. The inhumane treatment did not stop here, villagers even filled both men’s mouth with faeces. After this, they paraded them in the village and handed them over to the police.

There are two women are among the seven accused. Police has arrested 6 accused. One accused is said to be absconding.

Acting upon the incident, police have registered a criminal case against the seven who assaulted them. On this matter, SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said that on the complaint of both the victimized youths, the police have arrested the residents of Varkhadi village