 MP: Jabalpur Man Pretended To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Murder Punishment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jabalpur Man Pretended To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Murder Punishment

MP: Jabalpur Man Pretended To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Murder Punishment

The court sentenced the murderer, who escaped by feigning insanity, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An astonishing case from Jabalpur came to the fore where a young man pretended to be mentally unstable for 19 years to avoid punishment for the alleged murder. However, the accused was caught as the prosecutor was able to prove in the court that he was completely mentally sound.

According to the information, the court sentenced the murderer, who escaped by feigning insanity, to life imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 6 lakh. Notably, during the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2004, there was a dispute between two people who had faith in the political party regarding the flag hoisting. Meanwhile, accused Nandu shot Ravindra with a rifle and killed him in broad daylight. Since the accused belonged to an influential family. Therefore, by declaring himself insane, he tried to save himself from punishment.

Read Also
Bhopal: Enraged Over Sidhi Viral Video, MP Congress Burns Effigy Of Shivraj To Protest Atrocities...
article-image

Agreeing with the arguments of Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Jain, Additional Sessions Judge Vivek Kumar, Patan District Jabalpur convicted the accused Nandu alias Ghanshyam and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 302 of IPC.

The court commented that the burden of proving whether a person is unsound or not is on him. It is not lawful to be acquitted of a crime just because of being mentally weak. If this happens, then every criminal will avoid punishment by declaring himself mentally perverted. It is the pious responsibility of the courts to interpret the facts in the process of giving justice and make milk out of milk and water. The concept of justice is based on punishing the guilty in society, however dominant it may be.

Read Also
6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Jabalpur Man Pretended To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Murder Punishment

MP: Jabalpur Man Pretended To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Murder Punishment

MP: Congress Demands CBI Probe Into Incident Of Man Peeing On Tribal Youth

MP: Congress Demands CBI Probe Into Incident Of Man Peeing On Tribal Youth

MP Urination Case: BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla's Illegal Properties, Home Bulldozed By Authorities...

MP Urination Case: BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla's Illegal Properties, Home Bulldozed By Authorities...

MP: Woman Seriously Injured In Tiger Attack In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Area

MP: Woman Seriously Injured In Tiger Attack In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Area

'Disgusting', Rahul Gandhi On Sidhi's Viral Video, Says It Exposed 'Real Face' Of BJP

'Disgusting', Rahul Gandhi On Sidhi's Viral Video, Says It Exposed 'Real Face' Of BJP