MP: Jabalpur Man Pretended To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Murder Punishment

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An astonishing case from Jabalpur came to the fore where a young man pretended to be mentally unstable for 19 years to avoid punishment for the alleged murder. However, the accused was caught as the prosecutor was able to prove in the court that he was completely mentally sound.

According to the information, the court sentenced the murderer, who escaped by feigning insanity, to life imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 6 lakh. Notably, during the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2004, there was a dispute between two people who had faith in the political party regarding the flag hoisting. Meanwhile, accused Nandu shot Ravindra with a rifle and killed him in broad daylight. Since the accused belonged to an influential family. Therefore, by declaring himself insane, he tried to save himself from punishment.

Agreeing with the arguments of Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Jain, Additional Sessions Judge Vivek Kumar, Patan District Jabalpur convicted the accused Nandu alias Ghanshyam and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 302 of IPC.

The court commented that the burden of proving whether a person is unsound or not is on him. It is not lawful to be acquitted of a crime just because of being mentally weak. If this happens, then every criminal will avoid punishment by declaring himself mentally perverted. It is the pious responsibility of the courts to interpret the facts in the process of giving justice and make milk out of milk and water. The concept of justice is based on punishing the guilty in society, however dominant it may be.

