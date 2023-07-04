6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
In India, Sawan Somvaars (Monday) hold outmost importance, especially for the Shiv Bhakts. Devotees perform 'Rudra Abhishek' with panchamrit and offer flowers and fruits, with a hope that Mahadev will protect them from all harms.
1. Bhojpur Temple: This temple flaunts the 7.5-foot-tall stone Shivling on a 21-foot-tall platform, and is often known as the Somnath of the East. It is located on the banks of the Betwa River in Raisen district.
2. Pashupatinath Temple: A site of spiritual significance in Mandsaur, Pashupatinath Temple is popular for its eight-faced Shivlinga. Made of red stone, polished so it shines like marble, the Shivlinga weighs approximately 4,600 Kgs and is almost 3.5 m tall.
3. Omkareshwar: This is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas on earth, therefore, a must-visit!
4. Gufa Mandir or Cave Temple: This is one of the famous Shiva temples and is located in Bhopal. One of the 7 caves here has a self-styled Shivlinga which is famous to fulfill wishes of its devotees.
5. Mahakaleshwar: Also known as Mahakal, It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is located in Ujjain. From politicians to Bollywood stars, people from all fields of life and across religion visit here.
6. Chauragarh: One of the most venerated temples in Pachmarhi is the Chauragarh temple. The temple courtyard is stacked with thousands of trishuls (tridents).
