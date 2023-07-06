'I Apologise': CM Shivraj Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Who Was Urinated Upon By BJP Leader In MP; Watch

Shivraj Singh Chouhan washing Dashrath Rawat's feet | ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (July 6), after the awful incident involving a BJP leader who was seen urinating on a tribal man's face in a viral video in Sidhi, washed the feet of victim Dashrath Rawat at the CM House in Bhopal. The CM also apologised to Rawat and said that he was pained to see the video. "I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me," said the MP CM after meeting Rawat. On Tuesday, July 4, in a repelling video from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, a man was seen urinating on the face of a tribal person. The accused was identified as one Pravesh Shukla, said to be an aide of a local BJP leader and the victim was a person from the tribal community.

CM had promised of strict action

The incident had sparked a huge outrage after the video of a man urinating on a tribal man's face in MP's Sidhi surfaced on social media. The matter finally escalated and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted: "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."

Accused arrrested, house demolished

Pravesh Shukla, accused in the Sidhi viral video case, who urinated on the tribal man's face, was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday night. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had promised strict action against Shukla and on Wednesday evening, a house of the accused was bulldozed in Sidhi amid dramatic scenes.