MP Urination Case: BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla's Illegal Properties, Home Bulldozed By Authorities After Public Outrage - WATCH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration of Sidhi ran bulldozers on accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla's house on Wednesday afternoon.

A day after a video went viral where BJP leader Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on a tribal man's face, home minister Narottam Mishra ordered to demolish his illegal properties.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video | Accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal encroachment being bulldozed by the Administration.



HM Narottam Mishra had said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/PdW02UREzQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023

As the video made rounds on the social media on Tuesday evening, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered accused Shukla's arrest. On the same night, Sidhi police arrested him and is currently interrogating him.

Pravesh Shukla seen urinating on a Dalit man in the viral video has been arrested. The ball in now in the court of body language experts. pic.twitter.com/mVyLYzxMfb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 5, 2023