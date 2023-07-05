Who Is Pravesh Shukla? BJP Leader Who Urinated On Tribal Man In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Pravesh Shukla has been drawing flak from both-- citizens and netizens, after he was seen urinating on a tribal man's face in a viral video.

Within a few hours after the video went viral, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered his arrest under National Security Act. And, he was soon arrested. However, no guilt was seen on his face, instead he struck heroic poses as cops handcuffed him.

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है...



मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

A few users pointed that it looked as if the cops are escorting the accused to the police station rather than giving him the treatment he deserves.

Pravesh Shukla seen urinating on a Dalit man in the viral video has been arrested. The ball in now in the court of body language experts. pic.twitter.com/mVyLYzxMfb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 5, 2023

But...Who Is Pravesh Shukla?

Pravesh Shukla is a BJP leader and a close aide and direct representative of BJP MLA from Siddhi Kedarnath Shukla. But, as the video made rounds on internet and drew furious reactions, the BJP MLA denied any ties with Pravesh, saying he wasn't associated with the saffron party.

Pravesh Shukla with BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla |

Reacting to BJP MLA's comment, Pravesh's father said Ramakant told the media that his son had been associated with the BJP for the last several years. "I can't understand why MLA (BJP) Kedarnath Shukla said Pravesh isn't working for him. In fact, he is an MLA representative even at present. My son has been associated with the BJP and he was very close to Kedarnath Shukla for the last several years."

Facebook Profile, Yuva BJP Sidhi List & News Articles Confirm Pravesh Is A BJP Leader

Pravesh Shukla's Facebook profile mentions 'Bhartiya Janta Party'.

Moreover, his BJP membership I-card also confirms his ties with the saffron party. An several news articles have referred him as BJP leader and direct representative of Kedarnath Shukla.

In fact, a BJP Yuva Morcha list of Sidhi candidates also mentions his name.

Pravesh Shukla Often Bosses Around, Complain Locals

As per a news laundry report, the villager who first shared the video on social media is now receiving threats.

The incident happened last year, after the victim-- a simple man from Kol community, went to a shop for mobile recharge. He was sitting on the stairs, when Pravesh Shukla came and started urinating on his face. Locals complained since Shukla is representative of BJP MLA, he would often boss around.

Soon, the victim has filed an affidavit denying that the incident ever took place. However, locals alleged that police pressured him to write an affidavit, denying any charges against accused Pravesh Shukla.