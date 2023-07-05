 MP: BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Property Demolition Of BJP Leader Accused Of Urinating On Tribal Man In Sidhi
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded demolition of property of a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

Police on Wednesday arrested the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla.

article-image

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

article-image

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, he added.

The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral.

Mayawati in a tweet on Wednesday said, "The incident of a local dabang leader urinating on a tribal/Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very shameful and extremely condemnable." "It is also said that the government woke up after a video of the incident went viral, which shows their involvement," she claimed.

article-image

Government In Madhya Pradesh Should Take Strict Action

The BSP supremo said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh should take strict action against the accused.

"Not only invoke the NSA, but confiscate/demolish the accused's property," she demanded in another tweet while asking the BJP government to act, instead of denying that the accused belonged to the ruling party.

Such incidents bring shame to everyone, she added.

The Congress had claimed the accused was linked to the BJP, but the ruling party denied the allegation.

article-image
article-image

