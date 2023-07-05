WATCH: MP Cops Arrest BJP Leader Who Urinated On Tribal Labourer

MP accused in custody | ANI

In the Sidhi viral video case, where a local BJP leader named Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on another person who is reportedly from the tribal community, the Madhya Pradesh police took accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. In this regard, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle said that the accused is being interrogation and further legal action will be taken soon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused under interrogation

While addressing the media, ASP Patle said, "We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon." according to news agency ANI.

Huge outrage after video went viral

The incident sparked a huge outrage after the video of a man urinating on a tribal man surfaced on social media. The video was shared widely and netizens expressed their anger at the awful incident. The matter finally escalated and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."

Matter takes a political turn

The matter also took a political turn with the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh asking questions of the Madhya Pradesh government over safety and security of tribals. Congress leader Kamal Nath also took on the Madhya Pradesh government over the incident and condemned the incident. The incident was condemned across political lines after the outrage.