MP: CM Chouhan Orders Arrest After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift response, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued arrest order after a video showing-- BJP leader urinating on a tribal man's face in Sidhi, went viral on social media.
The CM ordered to impose National Security Act on the accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla-- a close aide of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla.
Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan wrote, "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."
