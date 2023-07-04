 MP: CM Chouhan Orders Arrest After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face Goes Viral
The CM ordered to impose National Security Act on the accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla-- a close aide of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift response, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued arrest order after a video showing-- BJP leader urinating on a tribal man's face in Sidhi, went viral on social media.

The CM ordered to impose National Security Act on the accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla-- a close aide of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan wrote, "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."

