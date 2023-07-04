MP: CM Chouhan Orders Arrest After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift response, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued arrest order after a video showing-- BJP leader urinating on a tribal man's face in Sidhi, went viral on social media.

The CM ordered to impose National Security Act on the accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla-- a close aide of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan wrote, "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है...



मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023